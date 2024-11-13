Centre Lifts - Category Security For Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh

Chandigarh: Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib has given up Z security. According to the information, he had written to the Center requesting withdrawal of the security. Acting on his request, the Center lifted his security on Wednesday.

About 15 to 20 personnel were deployed in the security of the Jathedar of the fourth throne of the Sikhs, Sri Damdama Sahib. When the Punjab government withdrew security from the Jathedar in the past, the central government provided the Z-category security.

It may be mentioned that Singh was accorded protection by the Union Home Ministry about two years ago due to security reasons. During that time, six personnel of the Punjab Police were deployed for the security of Singh, whose number was reduced to three.

It is worth mentioning that Singh resigned from his post due to a dispute with former Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha, but the Shiromani Committee president, Advocate Harjinder Singh Dhami, rejected the resignation. Advocate Dhami had said that the services rendered by Singh to Takht Sahibs were exceptional and they still needed his services.

"He will continue the services of Takht Sahibs. As the President of the Shiromani Committee, I reject his resignation and have also requested him to continue his services," he said.