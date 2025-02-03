ETV Bharat / state

Take Tough Action On ADGP Nayak's Allegation Of Attempt On Her Life: Palaniswami Tells DMK Govt

AIADMK leader Palaniswami demands a probe into IPS officer Kalpana Nayak's claims of an assassination attempt for exposing police recruitment irregularities.

AIADMK leader Palaniswami demands a probe into IPS officer Kalpana Nayak's claims of an assassination attempt for exposing police recruitment irregularities.
File Photo: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to probe the allegation of senior IPS officer Kalpana Nayak that an attempt was made on her life for exposing irregularities in police recruitment and take tough legal action.

Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, demanded that the "Stalin model DMK government" ensure adequate security for the Additional Director General of Police, Nayak. It was appalling that an attempt was made on her life to expose the irregularities in her department, and "What answer does Chief Minister M K Stalin have for this? he asked.

In a social media post, the top AIADMK leader said the alleged incident was a blot on the police department, which functions under the Chief Minister. The DMK government must, hence, own up to full responsibility for the "condemnable, shameful state of affairs" in the police department, he said.

The former Chief Minister expressed shock over the alleged attempt on the official's life, with her official chamber getting gutted in a fire last year, which has now come to light. At the time of the incident, the official was the ADGP, Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board.

On the top official reportedly saying that she would have lost her life had she been to her office sometime earlier on the day of the incident, Palaniswami said this was very shocking. Further, Palaniswami, asked if this could happen to an official of the rank of the ADGP, "how could people boldly convey their grievances? The AIADMK leader demanded that a proper investigation be held with transparency on the allegation of Nayak and tough legal action must be taken; if anyone was found to be involved.

