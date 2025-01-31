Take Rahul Gandhi Along, Drink Yamuna's Water Near Rajghat: Haryana CM To Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday asked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal to take Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with him and drink the Yamuna River's water near Delhi's Rajghat, the way he did near Dahisra village on the Delhi-Haryana border.

Trashing allegations levelled by the Atishi government and Kejriwal, Haryana has maintained that it is giving clean water to the national capital. Saini on Wednesday took a couple of sips of water from the Yamuna and hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying there was no poison in the water coming from his state to the national capital.

Speaking to reporters in Panipat on Thursday, Saini said Haryana is giving clean water to Delhi. Saini said he drank the Yamuna water at the point where it enters Delhi on the Haryana-Delhi border. "I invite Kejriwal to take Rahul Gandhi with him and drink water from the Yamuna near Rajghat and take a bath there," Saini said.

He said Kejriwal had in his first election said he would make the Yamuna clean, but did nothing in this regard and now he has started blaming Haryana.

On Wednesday, Saini had said the water going to Delhi from Haryana was clean. "But when this water goes to Delhi from here... what we get in Palwal and Faridabad is horrible," Saini said.

The AAP on Monday accused the ruling BJP in Haryana of intentionally draining industrial waste into the Yamuna, with Kejriwal alleging that it was trying to kill the people by "mixing poison" in the river.

With days to go for the Delhi assembly polls, the BJP leadership has targeted the ruling AAP dispensation over Kejriwal's "poison in Yamuna" remark.

Speaking to reporters in Panipat, Saini said the people of Delhi are fed up with Kejriwal.

"He only lies and does politics of lies, he has not done any work. He only blames others... the people of Delhi will teach him a lesson in the polls," Saini said.

"People of Delhi are not getting clean water because of his (Kejriwal's) wrong policies. They only did corruption for 10 years," Saini added.

He alleged that clean drinking water is not available in Delhi's households because of Kejriwal's wrong policies and even the ponds remain neglected.

There is a severe lack of water distribution. Instead of addressing these issues, Kejriwal is focusing more on rhetoric, the chief minister said and asserted that the people of Delhi will not be "misled" by the AAP chief again as he has "failed to meet their expectations".

Saini reiterated that the Centre had allocated Rs 8,500 crore to the AAP government in Delhi to set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), but neither the STPs were established, nor could the funds be accounted for.