Bengaluru: Taj West End Hotel Receives Bomb Threat; 'Hoax', Says Police

Bengaluru (Karnataka): The city’s leading luxury hotel, Taj West End, received a bomb threat through an email on Saturday morning.

Following this, a police team led by senior officers and a bomb squad were rushed to the area to investigate and uncertain the veracity of the threatening mail.

Located in the Race Course area, the hotel regularly hosts foreign delegates and high-profile guests including cricketers, politicians and leading businessmen.

Threat Was A Hoax: Police

A senior police officer confirmed the reports of a bomb threat to ANI. However, after hours of search and a thorough inspection by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Anti-Sabotage Check (ASC) team, the email was proved a hoax, he added.

Similar Past Bomb Threats

The incident comes just two days after a similar threat received by the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai's Worli area on Thursday, when an unidentified caller claimed to have planted a bomb inside the dargah, threatening to detonate it. However, after searches by bomb squad teams, no suspicious item was found on the mosque premises.

A few months ago, miscreants had sent bomb threat emails to many schools, government offices, hospitals and airports in the city. However, during the investigation, all of them were found a hoax.