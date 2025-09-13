ETV Bharat / state

Taj Palace Receives Bomb Threat Via E-Mail, Declared Hoax After Delhi Police Searches Premises

The police said that the e-mail is being traced to determine its origin with cyber teams at work to identify the sender.

Taj Palace Receives Bomb Threat Via E-Mail, Declared Hoax After Delhi Police Searches Premises
Representational Image (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 5:24 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: A bomb threat received through e-mail on Saturday sent Taj Palace staff here into tizzy which was later declared a "hoax" following an extensive search by the Delhi Police, an official said.

"After a thorough security check authorities have declared the threat a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us and we continue to remain vigilant," a Taj Palace spokesperson said.

Upon receiving information, multiple teams of the Delhi Police including a bomb disposal squad (BDS), dog squad, and a quick reaction team (QRT) immediately rushed to the spot, the official said.

The mail mentioned that there were improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on each floor of the hotel. "We reached the hotel and launched an extensive search operation. All public areas, parking zones, lobbies, and rooms were thoroughly checked with the help of bomb detection equipment and sniffer dogs," he further said.

However, nothing suspicious was found and the threat was declared a hoax, a senior police officer said. Police said the e-mail is being traced to determine its origin with cyber teams at work to identify the sender. This incident comes a day after the Delhi High Court received a similar bomb threat via e-mail, following which the entire court complex was evacuated.

Earlier this week, bomb threats were also sent through e-mail to the Delhi Chief Minister's Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College and University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS), which were later declared to be hoaxes.

Also Read

  1. Bomb Threats Spreads Panic In Delhi And Bombay High Courts; Hearings Suspended, Building Evacuated
  2. Hoax Bomb Threats Trigger Alert At Delhi Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College, University College of Medical Science (UCMS)
  3. Delhi Colleges Receive Hoax Bomb Threat Emails, Cops Suspect Sender Used VPN

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI BOMB THREATBOMB THREATDELHI POLICETAJ PALACE HOTEL IN DELHITAJ PALACE BOMB THREAT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.