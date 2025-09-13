ETV Bharat / state

Taj Palace Receives Bomb Threat Via E-Mail, Declared Hoax After Delhi Police Searches Premises

New Delhi: A bomb threat received through e-mail on Saturday sent Taj Palace staff here into tizzy which was later declared a "hoax" following an extensive search by the Delhi Police, an official said.

"After a thorough security check authorities have declared the threat a hoax. The safety and security of our guests and employees is of paramount importance to us and we continue to remain vigilant," a Taj Palace spokesperson said.

Upon receiving information, multiple teams of the Delhi Police including a bomb disposal squad (BDS), dog squad, and a quick reaction team (QRT) immediately rushed to the spot, the official said.

The mail mentioned that there were improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on each floor of the hotel. "We reached the hotel and launched an extensive search operation. All public areas, parking zones, lobbies, and rooms were thoroughly checked with the help of bomb detection equipment and sniffer dogs," he further said.