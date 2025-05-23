ETV Bharat / state

Taj Mahal-Inspired Grand Mosque To Be Built In Karnataka's Ullal: Capacity For 10,000 Worshippers

Majestic Taj Mahal-inspired mosque set to be built in Ullal, Karnataka, at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, enhancing the region’s cultural and religious heritage. ( Etv Bharat )

Mangaluru: A majestic new mosque, inspired by the architectural style of the Taj Mahal in Agra, is set to be constructed in Ullal, a coastal town in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district. With an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore, the mosque will be a significant addition to the cultural and religious landscape of coastal Karnataka.

The blueprint for the mosque reflects the grandeur of Mughal architecture, with contributions from architects based in Dubai, Karnataka, Goa, and Andhra Pradesh. The design includes eight minarets, six domes and five entry gates. The structure will rise to a height of 40 feet, with the ground and first floors each measuring 14 feet and the second floor 12 feet in height.

The mosque will accommodate 10,000 worshippers at a time, making it the largest mosque in Karnataka. Prayer areas will be available on all floors, and a dedicated space for sermons by religious scholars is planned on the ground level.

Instead of conventional paint, the interiors and exteriors will be adorned with Amruthashile stone, enhancing both durability and aesthetic appeal. A decorative water body, measuring 70 feet in length, 40 feet in width, and 1.5 feet in depth, will be constructed in front of the mosque to add to its visual splendour.