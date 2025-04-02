ETV Bharat / state

Taj Mahal In Uttar Pradesh's Agra Out Of Bounds For Visitors For Two Hours On Wednesday; Know Why

Agra: Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Agra have closed the Taj Mahal for visitors for two hours on Wednesday in view of the visit of President of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric Font.

Font arrived in India on Tuesday on a five-day state visit, his maiden visit here. He was received by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the visit, Font is coming to Agra on Wednesday afternoon to see the Taj Mahal.

As per the itinerary of the visit, the President of Chile will reach Agra at around 2:45 pm by a special plane from Delhi. Due to the visit, the entry of common tourists to the Taj Mahal will be closed for two hours.

On behalf of CM Yogi, Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay and district administration officials will welcome the President of Chile and the delegation accompanying him at Kheria Airport.

The President of Chile will reach Shilpgram by car at around 3:20 pm from Kheria Airport from where the VVIPs will enter the western gate to see the Taj Mahal at around 3:30 pm by golf cart. After visiting the Taj Mahal for about an hour, the President of Chile and the delegation accompanying him will come out of the Taj Mahal at around 4:30 pm. At around 5:05 pm, the President of Chile, his wife and the delegation will leave Agra for Delhi.