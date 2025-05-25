ETV Bharat / state

Taj Mahal Gets Hoax Bomb Threat Mail, Search Operation Underway

Agra: A High alert was sounded on the premises of the Taj Mahal after the tourism department received a threatening email from Kerala on Saturday morning to bomb the Taj Mahal.

Following the threat, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Taj Security Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad, Tourism Police, and the Archaeological Survey of India members searched the Taj Mahal for about three hours but found no suspicious objects.

Vigilance was increased at all gates, and every tourist was monitored via CCTV. Security agencies breathed a sigh of relief after the search. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City Sonam Kumar said the email was a hoax from Kerala, and a case has been registered with the Cyber Cell for investigation.

The threatening email, sent around 7 AM on Saturday from an unidentified Savvaku Shankar's email ID, was addressed to the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department and the Delhi Police, claiming the Taj Mahal would be blown up with RDX (Royal Demolition Explosive) by 3:30 PM.