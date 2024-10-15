Taj Mahal Full Moon Night View On Sharad Purnima: Check Ticket Rates And Viewing Schedule

Agra: The Archaeological Survey of India has announced a special ticket window for tourists to enjoy the full moon bathed view of the Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh's Agra this Sharad Purnima.

Amid a craze among domestic and foreign tourists to see the 'chamki' of Taj Mahal on Sharad Purnima, tickets for all the four-day slots from the night of October 15 till October 19 have been booked by the visitors. Everyone wants to see the Taj on a moonlit night. When the rays of the super moon play on the white marble body of the Taj Mahal, the Taj Mahal sparkles and shines even more. Visitors can witness the full moon bathed view of the Taj from the ADA Taj View Point built on the banks of Yamuna near Mehtab Bagh. Tourists can get tickets from the ticket counter set up at the ADA Taj View Point itself.

A view of Taj Mahal during night time in Uttar Pradesh's Agra (ETV Bharat)

Viewing Schedule: ASI's superintending archaeologist Dr. Rajkumar Patel said that the night viewing arrangement of the Taj Mahal on Sharad Purnima will start from Tuesday night till Saturday night in the 8 pm to 12 am slot every night. A maximum of 400 tourists will see the Taj Mahal on a moonlit night in slots of 50-50 tourists in eight slots of 30 minutes each.

Ticket rates: ASI's superintending archaeologist Dr. Rajkumar Patel said that online booking of tickets for night viewing of the Taj Mahal is done on the orders of the Supreme Court. For the night view of Taj Mahal, the ticket for Indian tourists is Rs 510, for foreign tourists Rs 750 and for children below 15 years of age it is Rs 500.

Senior tourist guide Shamshuddin said that every year, domestic and foreign tourists wait for a year for Sharad Purnima to witness the special night view of the monument of love. One gets the opportunity to see the view for five days in a year. But, this year, tourists will be able to see the view only for four days.

Senior historian Rajkishore Raje says that when the milky light of the moon falls on the white marble body of the Taj Mahal on Sharad Purnima, the beauty of the Taj Mahal gets enhanced. Before 1984, the Taj Mahal used to open at night as well when a seven-day fair used to be held in the Taj Mahal premises on Sharad Purnima during which the visitors could witness the full moon bathed view of the Taj, Raje said.

Watch the night view of Taj Mahal at cheaper rate from here: In Agra, the Housing Development Authority ADA has developed the Taj View Point at Mehtab Bagh, on the banks of the Yamuna from where tourists from the country and abroad can see the Taj Mahal during the day and moonlit nights. The ticket to see the Taj Mahal in moonlight from the Taj View Point is also cheaper than the Taj Mahal. From here, the ticket for viewing the Taj Mahal from sunrise to sunset is Rs 50 for Indian tourists and Rs 200 for foreign tourists.