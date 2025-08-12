Taiwan Pink Guava Changes Fortune Of Haryana Farmer Who Reaps In Lakhs From One Acre Orchard

Kurukshetra: Recognised as the rice and wheat bowls of India, Haryana could soon earn the name of being the pink guava orchard of the country with its farmers achieving success in producing the fruit, otherwise typical to Taiwan, in their farmlands. One of the most progressive states, the farmers in the state are known for their adaptability of newer techniques and practices to increase productivity and diversify crops. One such farmer Surendra Singh Dhillon, a resident of Hathira village of Kurukshetra, has grown an acre garden of Taiwan Pink Guava variety and raking in the moolah.

What is special about the Taiwan Pink Guava? This variety, also known as the Thai Pink Guava, has a sweet taste and a fragrant pink pulp. It usually grows well in tropical and subtropical climates and the plants require plenty of sunlight and a warm temperature. Usually a fast fruit bearing variety, the plant starts producing in six months after planting. A high yield variety, the weight of a fruit ranges between 300 and 600 grams. Apart from being relished raw, the fruit can be used to make juice, jam and other sweets. It can adjust to all kinds of soil and does not require much water.

Taiwan Pink Guava Changes Fortune Of Haryana Farmer, Reaps Rs 6 Lakh From One Acre Orchard (ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat Surendra explains how he first started cultivating the fruit in 2019. "I was drawn to a couple of videos on guava cultivation on YouTube and decided to go for it. With plans to start a guava orchard, I chose the Taiwan Pink Guava variety which I ordered from Andhra Pradesh. On an experimental basis, I raised the orchard over an acre of land," says he.

Narrating on the beauty of the fruit and taste, Surendra says it looks beautiful when cut. "One needs to eat it to know how amazing the taste is. This fruit can be stored for 10 to 15 days, though most guava varieties get spoilt fast," he adds. After the produce is harvested, it could last upto 15 days and that helps in long transportation time also.

He has planted about 2000 saplings over an acre of land which have grown into fruit bearing trees within a few months. "In this variety, one does not have to wait for three-four years as fruiting starts from the first year itself. Any farmer cultivating this can start reaping profit from the first year onwards," says Surendra who has converted his orchard into a high-density field. He believes the high density helps ensure good productivity. "I went for 2000 saplings instead of the usual 600 plants on an acre. If five to 10 kg of fruit comes on each of them in the first two years, the expenses can easily be taken care of," he advises.

Surendra reaps about 50 kg fruits from one plant. "Even if I sell at a minimum of Rs 20 per kg, I earn Rs 6 lakh from one acre. However, the market rate is usually around Rs 50 a kg and that makes the earning Rs 8 to 10 lakh. Imagine cultivating it in five acres, and earning Rs 40 lakh annually!" he says with a smile.

The demand for this variety of guava is high from all parts of the country. The Taiwan Pink Guava bears fruits twice a year - once in July, and the next in November. Depending on the weather, the fruiting remains on till March and April. "Usually the temperature should not be more than 40 degrees nor should it be too low because that has a bearing on the fruiting. During peak season, it is supplied to Delhi. From there, consignments are sent to different states," Surendra adds.

Surendra's orchard has also proven beneficial for many women who work there. "About 10-12 women work in the orchards for weeding, digging and plucking fruits. They also do packing and earn well," he informs.

The best thing about Surendra's orchards is, pesticide use is barred here. He gets a good produce by using cow dung manure. For problems like flies, he has installed a flight trap, which works well.

"When I planted the Taiwan Pink Guava in 2019, I got an assistance of Rs 9000 per acre by the agriculture department, but today it has gone up to Rs 43,000 per acre. He also gets Rs 75,000 through Mera Pani Meri Virasat Yojana. I would suggest the other farmers to leave traditional farming, adapt to and experiment with other crops. But do proper research and take the advice of experts," he advises.