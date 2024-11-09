ETV Bharat / state

Tainted Hisar SDM Arrested For Sexually Abusing Dalit Youth

Hisar: The Hisar Police on Saturday arrested Hansi SDM Kulbhushan Bansal for sexually abusing a Dalit boy on the pretext of massage. The SDM was produced in the court following a medical examination.

The victim, in a video that went viral, had complained that Bansal had called him on the pretext of massage and forcefully did obscene acts in his private parts. He even threatened the youth at gunpoint to do the vulgar acts. The victim sent written complaints to the chief minister's office, Schedule Caste Commission, and Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court demanding actions against the perverted officer.

After the abhorrent act came to light, the government issued a suspension order against him on November 7 and an FIR was lodged under various sections of IPC, as the incident happened six months ago, at the Civil Line Police Station of the district.

The statement of the victim was recorded on Friday, following which a team of police personnel visited Bansal's residence for investigation. A preliminary investigation found the charges against the office to be true and it is learnt that the team from Scheduled Caste Commission may take up the investigation.