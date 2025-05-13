Tailor Working in Bathinda Cantonment Area Arrested For Suspicious Activities

Bathinda: Amid India-Pakistan tensions, a court in Punjab's Bathinda remanded a man arrested for alleged suspicious activities to three-day police custody on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Rakib, was taken into custody by the Army Police in the cantonment area. He had been working as a tailor for the last several years. However, lately, authorities in the cantonment suspected he was involved in "suspicious" activities.

The Army Police detained the youth and handed him over to the Bathinda Police. The tailor was formally arrested by the police under several sections and produced in court, where he was remanded to police custody for three days on Tuesday.

SP City Narinder Singh said, "Army Police has arrested a person named Rakib from the Cantt Police Station. The accused is a resident of Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He used to work as a tailor in the Cantonment. He has been arrested by the police due to suspicious activities. A case has been registered against Rakib under various sections at the Cantt Police Station and his mobiles are being sent for forensic examination as some suspicious mobile numbers have also been found."

At present, the police are investigating various aspects while interrogating Rakib. He was produced in court today and received a three-day police remand so that it could be found out what suspicious activities he had allegedly carried out so far.