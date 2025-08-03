Man Convicted For Kidnapping, Killing Child Held After 26 Years From UP's Ghaziabad

New Delhi: The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police arrested a man convicted for kidnapping and murdering an eight-year-old child in 1993.

The accused, Raj Kishore alias Bade Lalla of Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh, had been on the run for 26 years. He had been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping and murder of the child in 1996.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, "In 1999, the Delhi High Court granted him a six-week parole, but he never returned to jail." He further said that after years of absconding and being declared a fugitive in 2014, Kishore was finally arrested on August 2 from Ghaziabad's Khoda Colony.

According to police, the incident took place on December 28, 1993, when Kishore and his accomplice kidnapped the son of a textile factory owner from Kalyanpuri. After this, the accused demanded a ransom of Rs 30,000 from the child's father and promised the safe return of the child. The police said that after receiving the money, the accused strangled the child to death and threw the body in a drain in Kalyanpuri area.

"The case was registered at Kalyanpuri police station. After investigation and trial, Raj Kishore was convicted by the Karkardooma Sessions Court in 1996 and sentenced to life imprisonment," the DCP said. Kishore was lodged in Tihar Jail after being released on parole in 1999, after which he kept changing his whereabouts to avoid arrest.

He said, Raj Kishore lived in Patna for four years, Jaipur for around 13 years and then moved to Barnala in Punjab where he stayed for three years. According to police, during this time he did odd jobs and rarely met people, occasionally visiting his native village in rural Kanpur. "During the Covid-19 pandemic, he returned to Kanpur permanently and started a tailoring business under a new identity," the DCP said.

The officer further said that a team of Crime Branch was tasked to track down parole jumpers involved in heinous crimes. The team got information about Raj Kishore being in Kanpur. Several attempts were made to capture him in Kanpur, but he escaped each time with local help.

"After strategic planning, the police managed to drag him out of his hideout and arrested him in Ghaziabad," the officer said. Police said the arrests came after a two-month operation involving more than 10 police personnel. Kishore's accomplice in the crime has already completed his sentence.