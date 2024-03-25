Maharashtra: Man Kidnaps 12-Year-Old Boy for Rs 23 Lakh Ransom, Kills Him

Thane: In a shocking incident, a 12-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered in Thane district of Maharashtra with police arresting the accused on Monday.

The prime accused identified as Salman Maulvi, a tailor from Goregaon village in Badalpur of Thane district, allegedly kidnapped 12-year-old Ibad for ransom of Rs 23 lakh with which he wanted to build a house, but ended up murdering him, police said.

The boy went missing when he was returning from a mosque in Goregaon village where he had gone for evening prayers on Sunday. Prima facie, the accused is known to the victim. He probably lured the victim to accompany him under some pretext, a Badlapur police station official said. Police are investigating the exact circumstances under which the boy was kidnapped.

"The kidnapper called up the family of the boy and demanded Rs 23 lakh for releasing him. He told them that he wanted money to build a house. Strangely, he disconnected the call abruptly," the official said. Police launched a search for the boy after receiving the complaint on Sunday but failed to trace him or the kidnapper.

On Monday afternoon, the police tracked the location of Salman's residence and found the body of Ibad stuffed in a sack behind the house. "After the kidnap, there was a ransom call made. The accused is in our custody. Investigation is being done behind the motive for murdering the child," said Thane Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr DS Swami.

Alongside Salman, his brother Safuan Maulvi was also arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder. Police have registered an FIR under section 364 (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Badlapur police station assistant inspector Govind Patil.