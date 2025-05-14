Tailor At Bathinda Army Cantonment Arrested For 'Spying'

Laksar: A man, working as a tailor at Bathinda Army Cantonment for several years, was arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. He was handed over to Bathinda Police for further investigation.

The accused, identified as Raqeeb, is a resident of Roshni village of Laksar in Uttarakhand's ​​​​Haridwar district.

According to police, cantonment officials found Raqeeb's activities suspicious and informed the police. During the searches, officials found phone numbers related to Pakistan's intelligence agency and sensitive information about the Indian Army in his mobile phone. After this, he was arrested. His two mobile phones were seized and sent for forensic investigation.

The cantonment officials then handed him over to the police. Cantt police station in Bathinda has registered a case against Raqeeb on the complaint of an Army officer. SSP Amneet Kaudal said, "A man has been arrested and many security agencies are investigating the case."

Security agencies are trying to find out how and when Raqeeb got connected to a Pakistani agency and what information he has shared so far. Preliminary investigation states there is a possibility that sensitive information was leaked out by the accused.

This is the second espionage case from the military cantonment. Earlier on 29 April, a man named Suhail Kumbar was arrested over alleged espionage links. It was found that he was in contact with a Pakistani woman and was leaking sensitive information to her. Presently, he is in judicial custody.