Tagore House Vandalism In Bangladesh: Bangladeshi Students Calls It A Shame For Bengalis

Bolpur: Bangladeshi students studying at Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal's Bolpur condemned the vandalism of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s ancestral home in Sirajganj in Bangladesh. They termed the incident as a 'shame for Bengalis'. According to them, Tagore was a world poet, and his house was a treasure. Therefore, the incident of vandalism of his house is 'sad' and 'undesirable', they said.

The recent attack on Rabindra Kachharibari -- the ancestral home and revenue office of the Tagore family -- was reportedly triggered by a parking dispute in Sirajganj. The incident led to damage to glass doors, windows, and parts of the building's structure. Soon after the Bangladeshi media reported the matter, the issue evoked an outcry, causing embarrassment to the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh.

Atasi Pal, Kaushik Saha Krishna, Srabani Sayantani, all from Bangladesh, who are studying at Visva-Bharati University, strongly condemned the incident. "Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore was the bridge connecting Bengalees of in West Bengal and Bangladesh. He did not become a world poet in a day. The vandalism is a shame for the Bengali community. Rabindranath Tagore was the composer of the national anthems of both countries, he was a universalist and great humanist. We are hopeful that such incidents will not happen again in the future," they said.

In a video message from Bangladesh, a student of Visva-Bharati, Katha Ghosh, said, "Since we study in Santiniketan, we know how great Rabindranath was. It is extremely undesirable to note that attempts were being made to deface the memories of the Nobel laureate. I request the Bangladesh government to prevent such incidents in future."