T90 Bhishma Tank, Military Equipment On Display At 'Know Your Army Mela' In Raipur on Oct 5-6

Published : 2 hours ago

The 'Know Your Army Mela' is being held in Science College ground in Raipur on October 5 and 6. Apart from cutting-edge military weapons and equipment, there will be a display of bravery of the Indian Army.

T90 Bhishma Tank, Military Equipment On Display At 'Know Your Army Mela' In Raipur on Oct 5-6
Tanks, equipment of Indian Army (ETV Bharat Photo)

Raipur: Many cutting-edge weapons of the Indian Army, including tanks and fighter planes, will be seen in Raipur during the 'Know Your Army Mela' scheduled on October 5 and 6.

Grand preparations are underway to host the event at Science College ground in Raipur. The Indian Army tanks and other weapons have already reached here.

T90 Bhishma tank reaches Raipur: Indian Army's T90 Bhishma tank and other artillery that arrived in Raipur, were given a grand welcome. After this, the tanks and military equipment reached the Science College Ground via Telibandha, Marine Drive, Collectorate, Jaistambh and Ashram Chowk of Raipur city.

Crowds gather to witness military weapons: Crowds of people gathered here to see the tanks and other artillery. People were seen welcoming the military weapons and equipment from both sides of the road. The spectators also captured this magnificent rally on their mobile phones. Many senior officers including Raipur Collector and SSP were present at the welcome ceremony.

Military display on October 5 and 6: During the ceremony, not only will the Army's weapons be displayed but the military skills will also be demonstrated. Some of these are bike rides, horse riding and commandos landing in the field from helicopter. Around 500 soldiers and officers of the Army are set to participate at this grand event.

