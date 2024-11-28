Injustice Against Hindus Won't Be Tolerated: T Raja Singh Offers Prayers At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple

Ujjain: Telangana BJP MLA from Goshamahal, T Raja Singh offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain city on Thursday and said that cow slaughter and 'love-jihad' should be banned for 'Sanatan Dharma's' sake.

Singh performed 'abhishek' of Baba Mahakal, had darshan from the door frame of the sanctum sanctorum and sat at the Nandi hall for meditation. He was welcomed by the temple committee and priests.

While talking to mediapersons, Singh said, "I came to have darshan of Mahakal. I prayed to God that as long as I am alive, I should keep working for the country and religion. I also prayed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be given so much strength that he takes India to greater heights."

"India should be declared a 'Hindu Rashtra'. Cow slaughter, love-jihad should be banned and conversion should be stopped, so that Sanatan Dharma remains safe."

Slamming SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav over violence during mosque survey in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, Singh asked as to why the inspection team was attacked. "Why was the survey team attacked? Is there a fear that a temple hidden underneath might be revealed? When there is a court order, Akhilesh Yadav should have supported the team conducting the survey instead of doing politics. If traces of a temple is revealed in the survey, then a grand temple will be built there. Injustice against Hindus will not be tolerated."

Supporting survey at Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan, Singh said, "It will be better to cooperate and truth should be revealed. If something is found in the survey, it will be revealed to the world."

The BJP MLA also condemned the alleged atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. "If India had not attacked Pakistan on time, Bangladesh would not have come into existence. But now, jihadis have taken over. Hindus and saints are being tortured. This will not be tolerated. If the Bangladesh government does not stop atrocities, India will take a major step," he added.