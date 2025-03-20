Symposium In Ladakh Highlights The Need For Glacier Conservation

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: A two-day symposium on Safeguarding Frozen Lifelines: Glacier and Cryosphere Preservation in Ladakh was organised by the University of Ladakh (UoL), Snow Leopard Conservancy India Trust (SLC-IT) and the Ohio State University (OSU) at the University campus, Leh.

This two-day symposium brought together experts and researchers working on the cryosphere of Ladakh and the Himalayas. They discuss the state of the cryosphere, challenges posed by glacier retreat, and the broader implications for water resources, permafrost, and ecosystems in Ladakh and Himalaya at large.

The symposium was organised to observe March 21 as World Glaciers Day and 2025 as the International Year of Glacier Preservation, declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

Dr. Tsewang Namgail, Director, SLC-IT, said, "It is truly fortunate for people like us living in the mountains, as we depend so much on these glaciers. This will draw attention to glaciers that have long been neglected and ignored. There is not a single policy or legislation in India governing glaciers or regulating the usage of water from them."

"India has around 1,90,000 glaciers, a significant number, yet there is no dedicated framework to protect them. It is high time we started thinking seriously about this and gave these glaciers the attention they deserve. Glaciers are crucial for Ladakhis in many ways—whether for agriculture, cultural practices, or even the survival of Ladakh’s wildlife, which relies heavily on them. And it’s not just in Ladakh or India; glaciers are melting across the planet, and this is an issue of global concern," added Namgail.

He added, "On one hand, we complain that glaciers are melting, and on the other, we engage in activities that accelerate their melting. Hundreds of trucks roll into Ladakh every year, carrying essential commodities to support the developmental path we have chosen. Now, just imagine—300 trucks arriving in Ladakh and stopping at high-altitude passes like Zojila and Tanglang La, even for a couple of hours. They emit a significant amount of black carbon, which then settles on the glaciers. If you cover glaciers with black dust, they melt even faster. We truly hope that the youth develop an understanding of these issues and take the initiative to act before it’s too late," explained Namgail.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor, of the University of Ladakh said, "This symposium focuses on glaciers, and everyone is concerned about their rapid melting. When we talk about trans-Himalayan Ladakh, there are thousands of glaciers, which play a crucial role in our lives. They provide water for both agriculture and drinking, enabling us to settle in villages and sustain our existence."

"However, glaciers are melting at an alarming rate, leading to frequent floods. If we respect and protect our glaciers, they will continue to sustain us. But if we exploit them through human activities — such as carbon emissions, unregulated tourism, global warming, and deforestation — they will melt at a much faster pace, increasing the risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF)," said Kushwaha.

“We need to formulate policies to regulate their usage. Additionally, we have advanced technologies like remote sensing and GIS, and our students should be actively involved in generating data and modeling. This would help us understand how much water is being accumulated and at what rate, allowing us to provide timely information to the government. Our efforts should focus on slowing down glacier melting naturally. Glaciers cannot be viewed in isolation—where there is water, there are settlements; where there are settlements, there is agriculture and wildlife. We must consider everything as interconnected," he added.

Mandeep Mittal, Wildlife Warden, Leh, Department of Wildlife Protection–Ladakh said, "All the glaciers in Ladakh are a vital source of water, feeding all the major rivers. It would not be wrong to say that these glaciers are the lifeline not only for the people of Ladakh but also for the entire North Indian region."

"Glaciers are also a crucial habitat for wildlife, and wildlife is an integral part of Ladakh’s identity. It cannot be separated from the people of Ladakh. Visitors from across the world come here to witness Ladakh’s unique biodiversity, including the state bird, the Black-necked Crane, and the state animal, the Snow Leopard. Many people in Ladakh depend directly on wildlife tourism for their livelihood," added Mittal.

"To protect glaciers, we must safeguard the entire ecosystem, including wildlife and traditional ways of life. Clean air and clean water are essential, and protecting glaciers plays a key role in ensuring both. We need to take small yet impactful steps in our daily lives — reducing car usage, minimising plastic pollution, and adopting an environmentally friendly lifestyle. Even simple everyday actions can contribute to wildlife conservation and the protection of our fragile environment," said Mittal.

Talking about the threats to wildlife in Ladakh, he said, "One major challenge is habitat fragmentation. Earlier, wildlife roamed freely without any restrictions—they don't recognise human-imposed boundaries. However, as we divide the land among ourselves, we are increasingly fencing off areas with barbed wire, which prevents animals from accessing grazing land and water sources. We must avoid using barbed wire fencing at all costs. If land demarcation is necessary, a better alternative is to build low stone walls, about 2-3 feet high, which will not restrict the movement of wildlife."

Sonam Lotus, Director of the Meteorological Department, Leh, said, “We need a collective policy to minimise and control greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere."

"Thirty years ago, there were only a few vehicles in Ladakh, and people had no other option but to rely on public transport. However, life evolves, and we cannot stop development. Who doesn't want a better life? We need to blend traditional wisdom with modern scientific and technological advancements so that both work together to achieve environmentally friendly development," added Lotus.