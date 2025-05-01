75-Year-Old Prisoner From PoK Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At Agra Central Jail

Agra: A 75-year-old prisoner from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) lodged in Agra Central Jail, died of a heart attack on Tuesday night.

The deceased, identified as Syed Yusuf Shah, was in prison for around 34 months. He was initially rushed to the hospital of the Central Jail after he complained of chest pain. As his condition worsened, he was taken of SN Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The Central Jail administration informed the Jail Headquarters and the Jammu and Kashmir administration about Shah's death. Shah's body has been kept at the postmortem wing of SN Medical College and Hospital. Senior Superintendent of Agra Central Jail OP Katiyar said Shah was brought to Agra Central Jail on July 25, 2022. He was arrested under the NDPS Act and was accommodated in a special barrack, he said.

Katiyar said Shah was suffering from hypertension and administered medicines by a doctor. "On Tuesday evening, Shah complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital of the Central Jail. When his condition became critical, Shah was taken to the emergency wing of SN Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared brought dead," he said. Katiyar said further action will be taken as per instructions issued by the government.

He said in 2021, several people were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir under the Public Safety Act. This included people associated with Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well as notorious terrorists. On the orders of the Central Government, such prisoners were transferred to different secure jails in the country," he said.

Around 100 prisoners were brought to Agra Central Jail from Jammu and Kashmir. At present 55 Kashmiri and PoK terrorists are imprisoned in Agra Central Jail.