Syed Sha Ali Ul Hussaini Vows Reforms After Being Elected Karnataka Waqf Board Chairman

Bengaluru: Syed Sha Ali Ul Hussaini has been elected as the new Chairman of the Karnataka State Waqf Board. Speaking to the media after his election, he emphasised his commitment to upholding the law and the Waqf Act. He outlined his vision for the development of waqf properties to ensure their benefits reach the most vulnerable sections of the Muslim community.

"I will work towards the upliftment of the community by equipping individuals with skills and abilities that enable them to become self-sustainable," Hussaini stated. He highlighted his focus on poverty alleviation through the efficient use of waqf resources.

Hussaini expressed gratitude to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for their support in his election. He acknowledged their role in facilitating his appointment and reiterated his commitment to serving the community.

The election process, however, was marked by controversy. Earlier, the election for the position of Karnataka Waqf Board Chairman was scheduled for February 17, 2025, but was postponed due to significant opposition. Allegations were made that Minority Affairs Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan intended to appoint Anwar Basha as Chairman, despite accusations of his involvement in waqf land encroachments.

Additionally, several nominated board members reportedly face criminal charges. Activist Syed Ashraf had urged the Chief Minister to intervene and ensure that individuals with criminal backgrounds were not appointed to the Waqf Board, emphasising the need for transparency and accountability in the selection process.

Ashraf also alleged that Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan had been appointing close associates to key posts within the Minority Affairs Department, including the Waqf Board, which operates as an autonomous body. He argued that this violated constitutional principles and ignored merit-based selection. Following the postponement of the election, Ashraf stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s decision was a victory for justice.

During the rescheduled election, former Karnataka Waqf Board Chairman Anwar Basha and several board members boycotted the meeting. Only five members were present when Hussaini was elected.

When asked about the boycott, Hussaini said he is committed to working inclusively. "I am determined to take everyone along and work together for the benefit of the community, regardless of whether they supported me or not," he said. He expressed hope that those who abstained from the election meeting would eventually extend their support to his leadership.

Hussaini’s tenure is expected to focus on community development and better management of waqf properties, aiming for long-term sustainability and empowerment.