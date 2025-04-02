ETV Bharat / state

Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, Successor Of Ajmer Dargah's Deewan Bats For Waqf Amendment Bill

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 3:33 PM IST

Ajmer: Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, successor of Ajmer Dargah's deewan Zainul Abedin and chairman of All India Sufi Sajjadanashin, has extended his support for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, after it was tabled in the Parliament on Wednesday. Chishti said the amendment is in the interest of the Muslims and aims at protecting Waqf properties along with stopping corruption.

Chishti said those opposing the bill have democratic right to do so but they should not provoke the sentiments of Muslims. He also said that he will send a defamation notices to Congress MPs Imran Masood and Asaduddin Owaisi.

"Many people are waiting for the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be passed. The bill is in the interest of Muslims and Waqf properties. Also, it will bring in transparency and corruption happening in the name of Waqf, will also be curbed. It is expected that there will be a good debate on the bill in the Parliament. The ruling party and the opposition are part of democracy, whoever is protesting should do so democratically. This is their right, but in the name of the bill, people are being misled by saying that dargahs, mosques and imambaras will be snatched away. This is absolutely wrong. Some of the people protesting are also saying that government interference in Waqf will increase further," he said.

Chisti said the Act was introduced in 1994 and amended from time to time. "Waqf is a matter of Shariat and there is a complete system for how the Waqf properties should be managed. It the management body of the Waqf that is being amended," he added.

Chishti threatened to issue defamation notices to MPs Asaduddin Owaisi and Imran Masood for making baseless allegations against him. "I am being called a government employee and is being claimed that the government is giving me a salary of Rs 2 crore. I challenge those making such allegations to prove it. They are misleading people," he added.

