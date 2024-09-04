ETV Bharat / state

4 Confirmed Cases Reported As Swine Flu Resurfaces in Telangana

Published : Sep 4, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: After several years, Telangana has witnessed a resurgence of swine flu cases, with four confirmed infections reported by the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) in Narayanguda, Hyderabad.

The first case involves a 23-year-old man from West Bengal, currently residing in Madhapur, who sought treatment at a private hospital after experiencing severe cough and other related symptoms. Suspecting a more serious condition, the hospital sent his samples to IPM, which confirmed that he was infected with swine flu.

Additionally, three other cases have been identified. A 69-year-old man from Tolichowki, a 45-year-old man from Pitlam Mandal in Nizamabad, and a 51-year-old woman from the Hydernagar division have tested positive for the virus. Furthermore, a 68-year-old woman from Jharkhand, who had come to Hyderabad for treatment at a private hospital, was also found to be infected with swine flu.

The confirmation of these cases has raised concerns among health authorities as they strive to prevent further spread in the state.

According to doctors, the symptoms of swine flu are similar to those of other flu viruses. A patient suffering from swine flu complains of fever, muscle pain, chills and sweating, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, watery, red eyes, body ache, headache and fatigue. Similarly, the common symptoms of flu are weakness, diarrhoea, stomach ache and vomiting which usually develop about one to four days after coming in contact with the virus.

