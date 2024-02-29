First, Government School in Punjab's Ludhiana Has Swimming Pool, Hitech Lab

Ludhiana (Punjab): Government Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Indirapuri, the newly constructed School of Eminence in Punjab's Ludhiana is the first government school of the state to have its own swimming pool besides 22 smart classrooms. According to official sources, the school will be formally inaugurated by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on March 6.

The school equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities is ready to welcome 1,341 students. Besides this, the school also has smart labs and separate playgrounds for basketball, tennis, handball and volleyball. The school also has advanced science labs including physics, chemistry, and biology for senior students.

The school has been built on an area of about three acres with an aim to re-imagine education in government schools of the state and impart education of the highest quality. The school has 22 large classrooms, all of which are equipped with projectors and smart boards. CCTV cameras have also been installed at the school premises. The admissions to this school for the session 2024-25 have also started.

At present, the school authorities are taking classes in two buildings of Government Primary and High Schools at Tajpur Road which will be shifted after inauguration. The school would provide admission to students from Class 8 to Class 12. Earlier, Punjab's first hi-tech 'School of Eminence' was inaugurated in Amritsar.

District Deputy Education Officer Jaswinder Singh said, "Earlier, there were no labs, library, playground or even assembly area in the old school building. But now, this state-of-the-art building is equipped with all the latest facilities including smart classrooms advanced labs and playgrounds."

Singh further said, "This is the first government school of the state to have a swimming pool facility for students. The school has four science labs, smart labs, and separate playgrounds for basketball, handball, tennis, and volleyball."

"Ludhiana ranked first in primary enrollment last year, while it was ranked third in the state in secondary enrollment. Parents and students are showing their inclination to get admission in this school. The parents of the students say that they have not seen a government school with so advanced facilities before. School authorities have also expressed happiness over the construction of the building," Singh added.

Pratima, a student who came to take admission to the School of Eminence in Ludhiana said, "This building is far better than some private schools. It has advanced facilities like smart labs, swimming pools, and playgrounds. We never thought that a government school would have so advanced facilities."