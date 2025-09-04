Swelling Yamuna Enters Delhi Localities, Traffic Disrupted

New Delhi: At 207.47 metres on Thursday morning, the Yamuna continues to flow two notches above the danger mark with floodwaters inundating nearby areas and relief camps, thanks to the heavy inflow of water released by Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana. So far, 8,018 people have been shifted to relief camps in the capital, while 2,030 were transferred to 13 permanent shelters.

Abujam Bijoy Kumar Singh, commandant of the 16th Battalion of NDRF, said, "The water level has stabilised and, as per forecast, is expected to decrease by 8 pm. Areas like Monastery Market and Yamuna Bazaar are still submerged."

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "We are fully prepared and have been constantly monitoring the situation, which is currently under control."

An inundated neihhbourhood in Delhi. (ETV Bharat)

Old Yamuna Bridge, ISBT, ITO, Rajghat, and a part of the Red Fort complex have been completely submerged. Densely populated areas like Kashmiri Gate and Yamuna Bazaar near ISBT are inundated, forcing thousands of families to leave their homes. Water has also entered some parts of Shastri Park, Gandhi Nagar in East Delhi, forcing people to take shelter in high places. Many families are forced to live with their children and the elderly under plastic sheets and temporary tents.

Although Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has appealed to the people not to panic and follow government instructions, many people believe that the administration should have acted more quickly, considering the swelling Yamuna for the past few days.

The sudden inundation disrupted morning rush-hour traffic, leaving commuters stuck for long hours. Several people took to social media and reported bumper-to-bumper traffic, saying that even short distances like two kilometres were taking hours to cover. Many said they had to leave their vehicles at home and shift to the Delhi Metro to reach offices on time. Traffic police said heavy congestion was reported along stretches near the Yamuna River, with several points submerged.

Water level has been two notches above the danger mark. (ETV Bharat)

"Traffic jams were witnessed at Kashmere Gate, along the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, and around Kalindi Kunj, where floodwater accumulated on carriageways. Diversions had to be made to regulate movement," an official said. To manage the situation, the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for commuters, specifically urging those travelling from Chandgi Ram Akhara towards Rajghat to use alternate routes.

Experts are divided on opinions. While some consider it a natural disaster, others prefer to call it a man-made crisis due to illegal construction, encroachment and pollution on the Yamuna's floodplains, reducing the river's natural flow. The continuous deposition of silt on the riverbed has reduced its depth, causing it to breach the banks even at the slightest rise in water level. This disaster has also exposed the shortcomings of Delhi's infrastructure. The drainage system, which already gives up even in light monsoon rains, has now completely collapsed, and the failure of pumps, coupled with blocked channels, has worsened it.

The sudden inundation disrupted morning rush-hour traffic. (ETV Bharat)

"This is not just the outcome of heavy rains. We have turned the river into a drain in the last few decades. We built houses, roads and other infrastructures in its floodplain, shrinking the river. Now, it's reclaiming its place. The floods have proved that the cost of messing with nature is very high. It shows time has come to change our attitude towards rivers and the environment and work towards a sustainable future," environmentalist Ravi Shankar Tiwari said.