Swelling Yamuna Elevates Water Level In Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage, Delhi Monitors Situation

Yamunanagar: Continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas has led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Yamuna River, leading authorities to release the excess water from the Hathnikund Barrage in Harayana's Yamunanagar, prompting a high flood alert in areas along the riverbank. Senior officials of the Irrigation Department have alerted the Delhi government to prepare for a flood-like situation.

At the Hathinikund Barrage, continuous ingress of water has been reported with the level increasing to 2.38 lakh cusecs. The flood situation is considered when it breaches the 2.50 mark.

Irrigation and water resources department (Yamunanagar) superintendent engineer RS Mittal said, "Currently, about 2,40,000 cusecs of water is crossing Hathnikund, as there's been heavy rainfall in the catchment area. It's expected that the water flow will remain above 1 lakh cusecs for at least the next 5 to 7 hours."

"This is like a high-flood situation because 2.5 lakh cusecs is considered a high flood. As the impact of Paonta is yet to reach Hathnikund, the water level will cross 2.5 lakh cusecs. All our staff are deployed at different sites along the Yamuna, and I have personally conveyed this message to the ADH. He, in turn, has communicated it to all SDMs and others. So, from our end, we are fully prepared and will take appropriate action according to the situation," he added.

The local meteorological department said Ambala recorded 48.4 mm, Hisar (11.8 mm), Karnal (12.8 mm), Narnaul (66 mm), Rohtak (13.4 mm), Sirsa (130 mm), Panchkula (57 mm), Panipat (33 mm) and Gurugram (9.5 mm).

In Delhi, authorities have advised people living in the Yamuna floodplains to relocate to safe locations as the water level of the river rose steadily and is predicted to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres by Tuesday evening.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Hathnikund barrage discharged 3,29,313 cusec of water at 9 am, while the Wazirabad barrage discharged around 38,900 cusec at the time the flood warning was issued.

"This time, despite a high discharge of over 3 lakh cusecs, the level is expected to go up to 207 metres or above. But I can assure the people that they need not worry, as flooding will not occur beyond the floodplains. We are receiving hourly reports and are monitoring the situation. Delhi is not in danger," Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

A heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage led to the Yamuna swelling to 204.87 meters at the Old Railway Bridge in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

In 2023, the water level had reached 208.66 metres, she noted. "There is an average of 72 hours for the water to reach here. We are fully prepared. The preparation is such that as much water comes in, it will be drained out. In the last six months, we have done the desilting of drains, and there is no blockage," Gupta told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, in a statement, echoed similar views. "All sector officers, district administration, and police have been placed on high alert. Preparations have begun to shift people living in vulnerable areas along the floodplains to safer places. Round-the-clock patrolling has been initiated on embankments, and regulators and pumps are under constant supervision," he added.

Urging citizens to stay alert and extend full cooperation to the authorities, Singh remarked, "Timely action and collective responsibility will ensure that every precaution is taken in the interest of public safety."

The minister highlighted that the Delhi government is closely monitoring the rise in the Yamuna’s water level. "With discharge from the Hathnikund barrage crossing 3 lakh cusecs, and the river at the Old Railway Bridge flowing at 204.87 metres, forecasts suggest the level may cross the danger mark of 206 metres within the next 36 to 48 hours," he said.