Kutch: In a unique innovation at farming, a farmer in Kutch region of Gujarat has grown a new variety of mango "Sonpari"-a hybrid of Badam and Hafas mangoes- for enhanced productivity and better taste.

New Mango Variety by Kutch Farmers: The dominance of Kesar mango of Kutch has been there for decades and Kesar mangoes of Kutch have been popular in the country and abroad for the last three decades. For a change, the golden Sonpari mango has now been added to Kutch's horticultural crop mango. Farmer Haresh Thakkar, known for various innovative experiments and natural farming in the field of agriculture, has developed a new variety of mango and has successfully produced it.

Sweet Success: Gujarat Farmer Grows 'Sonpari' Mango Through Crossbreeding (ETV Bharat)

200 Trees Planted 2020: Farmer Haresh Thakkar said that scientists of Navsari Agricultural University have developed a new variety of mango named 'Sonpari' by crossbreeding. In 2020, during the visit of Governor Acharya Devvrat to his farm and inspired by natural farming, he and his wife planted about 200 trees in their orchard. The color of this mango is golden yellow. The weight of the peel and shell is less and the amount of pulp is more and sweet and juicy. Sonpari has a sweetness of 20 to 22 Brix. The structure of the leaves of these trees is designed such that it can withstand cyclones and gusty winds. Farmers said that last year's cyclone Biparjoy, which caused extensive damage to standing crops and trees, could not shake these golden mango trees.

Farmers of Nakhatrana Gardshisha area of Kutch have also received grafts of this golden mango from Harish and have experimented by planting them in their orchards.