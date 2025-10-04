ETV Bharat / state

Sweet And Healthy: MP Biodiversity Board Develops 13 Unique Varieties Of Medicinal Honey

Bhopal: Most people know honey as wild or forest honey, but in Madhya Pradesh, one can now taste it in different natural flavours, thanks to the Madhya Pradesh Biodiversity Board, which has developed 13 different types of honey that have distinct colour, taste and medicinal properties.

Helped by various organisations in fructifying this, the Board says aim is to spread awareness about the importance of bees and encourage beekeeping to promote biodiversity in the state.

Sweet And Healthy: MP Biodiversity Board Develops 13 Unique Varieties Of Medicinal Honey (ETV Bharat)

Biodiversity Board expert Anand Patil explained that around 13 flavours of honey including multiflora, litchi, neem, eucalyptus, jamun, plum, celery, forest, mustard and basil honey are being produced in different regions. "The specialty of this honey is that it is completely natural, with no artificial flavours added. Scientifically, honey is considered a complete food. If stored in an airtight glass container, it will remain odourless even after years," he said.

How Flavoured Honey Is Produced

Bees usually fly within a radius of 2-3 KM, collecting nectar and pollen from flowers in that particular area. The dominant flowers in the area impart flavour and colour of the honey. For example, honey from litchi flowers may appear lighter, while wild honey is usually dark in colour.