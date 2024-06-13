Sweeper-Turned-RAS Officer Asha Kandara Caught Red-handed Taking Rs 1.75 Lakh Bribe: Rajasthan ACB

Jodhpur: Asha Kandara (Bhati), who was in the news after being selected in the subordinate service by passing the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) exam while being a sweeper, is once again in the center of discussion albeit for an embarrassing cause. The state Anti Corruption Bureau has caught Asha red-handed while taking bribe. The development is seen as a fall from grace for the RAS officer who once was an idol for the aspirants for the prestigious state civil service exam.

A spokesperson for the Rajasthan Anti Corruption Bureau said that on Wednesday night, the Anti Corruption Bureau caught Asha near Jaitaran with a bribe amount of Rs 1.75 lakh. The arrest was made following inputs with the ACB that Asha, who is currently posted in the Heritage Nagar Nigam Jaipur Jaipur was taking bribes in lieu of appointment as sweepers.

Sources in the Anti Corruption Bureau said that on Tuesday night, she left for Pali from Jaipur while her son reached Jaitaran with money. A broker Yogendra Chaudhary was also present with the arrested bureaucrat. Both stayed at Hotel Sheetal in the middle of Jaitaran Bar. Acting on the inputs, ACB Inspector Kanchan Bhati caught the RAS officer from the spot with Rs 1.75 lakh in cash. Also, the ACP said that the job deal was fixed for three and a half lakhs.

The arrest is seen as a fall from grace for Asha who hogged headlines after qualifying the prestigious RAS exam 2018 while working as a sweeper. The results were declared in the year 2021.