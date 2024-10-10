ETV Bharat / state

Swearing-In Ceremony Of Haryana's New Chief Minister Likely To Be Held On October 15

Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad issued a letter about the oath-taking ceremony that will likely be held in Panchkula.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 minutes ago

Swearing-In Ceremony Of Haryana's New Chief Minister To Be Held On October 15
Representational Image (ANI)

Chandigarh: The swearing-in ceremony for Haryana’s new Chief Minister is likely to be held on October 15, official sources said.

After securing a significant victory in the recent elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now preparing to form the government for the third consecutive time in the state. The BJP won 48 seats in Haryana and retained power. Three independent MLAs, including Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP MP Naveen Jindal, have extended support to the BJP.

It is most likely that current Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the saffron party's stupendous show, is likely to be retained as the Chief Minister.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has constituted a 10-member district-level committee under the leadership of the Panchkula Deputy Commissioner to oversee the arrangements for the event, sources said.

As per a letter issued by Haryana Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad, the oath-taking ceremony will be held in Panchkula. However, the BJP has not given any official statement yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several Union Ministers and Chief Ministers from various states, are expected to attend the event.

The Congress, which was hoping to come to power in the state, managed to win only 37 seats.

