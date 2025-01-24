Swati Maliwal Assault Case: Kejriwal Was Behind It, Says MP; Questions Bibhav Kumar's Z Plus Security Cover

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief, Swati Maliwal, has claimed on social media that former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was behind the assault on her in May.

Maliwal took a dig at Bibhav Kumar, who is accused of assaulting her, for being given Z plus security by the Punjab government. She alleged that Kejriwal is scared that if Kumar gets upset then he will confess that it was he who had asked him to beat her up so is rewarding him.

Taking to her X handle Maliwal wrote, "It came to light that the Punjab government is providing Z+ security to Bibhav Kumar. This is the same goon who brutally beat me inside Arvind Kejriwal's drawing room. In these 6 months, now I have completely started believing that this attack on me was done by Arvind Kejriwal, because if it was not so then why would he protect Bibhav Kumar like this. Somewhere Arvind Kejriwal is afraid that if Vibhav Kumar gets angry then he will tell the country that it was Arvind Kejriwal who told him to beat me...''

She further said that Kejriwal, who talks about women's respect, is pleased with Bibhav Kumar who beat her and misbehaved with her, and so has given him a lot of rewards.

Listing down the rewards given to Kumar by AAP government, Maliwal wrote, Punjab Police gives Z plus security under which, 70-80 policemen of the state will be deployed to protect him. He will receive bullet-proof vehicles, jammers, escort vehicles, ambulance and fire brigade convoy. In Punjab, open firing takes place every day, drug trade is on rise, a big artist/sportsperson was murdered in broad daylight, the police are now protecting the goon, she wrote.

Next, Kumar has been appointed as the chief advisor to Punjab CM so DGP, chief secretary, all officers and ministers will report to him Salary and his status and salary are higher than any IAS officer, she added.

Maliwal alleged that the bungalow at 10, Ferozeshah Road has been given to Kumar by snatching it away from senior MP ND Gupta, rendering him homeless. ND Gupta, who is of the age of Kejriwal's father, was forcibly evicted from his house, she said.

She said that the country's most expensive lawyers have been hired for Kumar. "Where did the money for their fees come from?" she asked.

Delhi Police had arrested Kumar on May 18 in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal at the Chief Minister's residence. Kumar was released on bail in September.