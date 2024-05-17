ETV Bharat / state

Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: Delhi Police, Forensic Experts At CM Kejriwal's House

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Collage: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Swati Maliwal(ANI Photo)

A team of Delhi Cops and forensic experts have reached at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's House Amid Swati Maliwal Row.

New Delhi: A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts.

The officials reached there around 4.45 pm, with sources saying they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning.

