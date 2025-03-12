ETV Bharat / state

Swargate Bus Rape Case: Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody Till March 26

The accused had allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a MSRTC bus at the Swargate terminus on February 25.

Swargate Bus Rape Case: Accused Remanded To Judicial Custody Till March 26
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 4:52 PM IST

Pune: A court here in Maharashtra on Wednesday remanded the accused in the Swargate bus rape case to police custody till March 26. The accused, Dattatray Gade, had allegedly raped a 26-year-old woman inside a stationary state transport (MSRTC) bus at the Swargate terminus in the early hours of February 25, police said.

Gade was produced in court after completing his 12-day police custody in the afternoon. "We sought his judicial custody, reserving the rights of police custody of two days. The court sent Gade to judicial custody till March 26," a crime branch officer said.

According to the police, the victim was waiting for a bus at the Swargate bus stand to go to her native place in Satara district in the early morning of February 25 when Gade approached her posing as a bus conductor, and offered to take her to a waiting bus.

As per the complaint, the victim went with Gade inside a bus, only to find it empty with no lights. The accused followed her inside the bus, closed both doors and allegedly raped her.

Gade, who faces half a dozen criminal cases, was tracked down in an agriculture field near his native Gunat village under Shirur tehsil of Pune district with the help of drones and sniffer dogs.

TAGGED:

