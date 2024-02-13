Swami Prasad Maurya resigns as general secretary of Samajwadi Party

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the post of general secretary of the party. In his resignation letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya said he will continue to work to strengthen party without any post.

A member of the state legislative council from the SP, Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar. He made controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.