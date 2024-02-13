Swami Prasad Maurya resigns as general secretary of Samajwadi Party

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Tuesday resigned as the party's national general secretary, saying he will continue to work to strengthen the SP without any post.

A member of the state legislative council from the SP, Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar. He made controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

A member of the state legislative council from the SP, Maurya had joined the Samajwadi Party from the BJP before the 2022 polls and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls from Fazilnagar. He made controversial statements on the Ramcharitmanas and the Ayodhya temple consecration ceremony.

