Swachh Survekshan: Alwar Ranks Fourth In Rajasthan In Cleanliness Category

Alwar scored a perfect 100 out of 100 in the cleanliness of residential and market areas, water reservoirs, and garbage management. ( ETV Bharat )

Alwar: Alwar has achieved a major feat in terms of cleanliness, securing the 54th rank nationally and fourth in Rajasthan among cities with a population of 3 to 10 lakh.

The achievement came under the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, declared by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. In this process, the city outshone major cities like Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Kota, registering a historic jump of 310 positions.

According to municipal commissioner Jitendra Singh Naruka, Alwar’s rise from 364th rank last year to 54th place out of 4,539 urban bodies this year is remarkable. The city got the 19th rank among 241 urban bodies in Rajasthan. It trailed only behind Udaipur, Bikaner, and Bhilwara. Alwar scored a perfect 100 out of 100 in the cleanliness of residential and market areas, water reservoirs, and garbage management.