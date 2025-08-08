SVU Raids Bihar Police DSP Who Was Running Hospital And Transport Business From Ill-Gotten Wealth

Patna: He was a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) running a huge hospital and a flourishing goods transport business with the help of allegedly ill-gotten wealth. But the law caught up with him on Friday as the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) raided his premises at various places in Bihar.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjeev Kumar is currently posted in Jehanabad, around 50km south from the state capital Patna. Separate teams of anti-corruption sleuths were involved in the operation, which is currently underway at locations in Patna, Jehanabad and Khagaria.

The SVU had already registered an FIR 16/2025 under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, before embarking on the raid.

Sanjeev was accused of being in nexus with mafia and criminals active in various fields. The sleuths have discovered that he owned the Nectar Hospital in Khagaria town, several trucks, a four-storeyed palatial house in Patna, purchase documents of around 60 bighas or 40 acres of land, investment papers, bank passbooks, jewellery, and over 90 lakh in cash.

"He (Sanjeev) had purchased land at Khagaria and built a hospital on it. Several doctors are working there and they have also contributed medical equipment in it. He was running a transport business with 10 trucks registered in the name of his wife. The house he has constructed in Patna is a palatial one," SVU additional director general (ADG) Pankaj Kumar Darad told ETV Bharat.

Darad added that the movable and immovable assets of the Bihar Police DSP would be at least 300 per cent more than his known source of income.

"The raids have just started. Our officers are on the job, and a clearer picture about the ill-gotten wealth would emerge after the operation is over,” the SVU ADG said.

As per the estimates of SVU, the hospital and trucks belonging to the DSP would be worth several crores of rupees, as each truck would cost anywhere between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Around a month ago, the SVU had raided the premises of another DSP Abhay Prasad Yadav posted at the Prohibition department and unearthed a vast amount of movable and immovable assets.