Suvendu Dares Mamata To Contest From Bhawanipore, Says She Would Suffer Crushing Defeat; TMC Retorts

Kolkata: Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday challenged West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to contest the 2026 assembly elections from Bhawanipore, asserting that she would face a 'crushing defeat' in her home constituency, a remark that drew a sharp retort from the TMC.

"You will be defeated in Bhawanipore as well. You will have to endure the pain of another loss for five more years, just like in Nandigram," Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the Assembly said, told reporters outside the House.

The remarks came in response to Banerjee's sharp criticism of the BJP during her speech in the House, where she targeted the saffron party and took a swipe at Adhikari, without naming him.

She accused him of switching parties for personal gains and suggested that he was now looking to change sides again.

Adhikari, a former Trinamool Congress leader who defeated Banerjee in Nandigram in the 2021 elections, hit back at the CM, accusing her of betraying leaders like Rajiv Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee despite their support at crucial junctures in her political career.

"Had the Nandigram movement not happened, you would have never become the chief minister. Your only credit is driving away investors like Tata and turning Bengal into an industrial graveyard," he said.

He also accused Banerjee of "minority appeasement" and claimed that her "opportunistic politics" had been exposed to BJP legislators in the Assembly.

"You are anti-Hindu. You want to turn West Bengal into Bangladesh. Your real character is now evident to the people," he alleged.