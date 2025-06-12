SUV Driver Mows Down Woman Constable At Checkpoint In Bihar; Two Cops Injured

Patna: In a shocking incident, the driver of an SUV bearing “BJP sticker” mowed down a female constable of the Bihar Police while two other cops were injured in the incident in capital Patna on Wednesday night.

The incident unfolded during vehicle checking at a police checkpost on Atal Path under SK Puri police station limits.

According to police officials, while the cops were checking a vehicle, the driver of the SUV bearing registration number BRO1HT8437 and bearing a BJP sticker refused to stop at the checkpoint and mowed down the three cops including two women constables, SSP Patna, Avkash Kumar said. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital where constable Komal Kumari was declared brought dead, he said.

After crushing the cops under the vehicle, the accused driver fled from the spot. However, the police chased down the accused, who has been arrested by the police.

Senior officials of Bihar Police have paid tribute to the deceased constable Komal Kumari and prayed for the recovery of the injured cops.