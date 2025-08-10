Man, Son, Nephew Killed In SUV-Bike Collision While Returning After Rakhi Celebrations In Rajasthan

Dungarpur: Three persons, including two children, were killed and three others injured after an SUV collided head-on with their bike near Deval village on Udaipur Road in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Sunday, police said. In protest, angry locals later set the SUV on fire, they added.

The accident occurred under Sadar police station area when the family was returning from Pal Padar to their home in Ghoghra Fala in Deval after celebrating Raksha Bandhan the previous day. Police said the deceased have been identified as Sunil (40), his son Shravan (6) and sister-in-law's son Nishant (7). The injured, Sunil's wife Kamala (35), elder son Jigar (9) and sister-in-law Munna (30), were taken to Dungarpur Hospital for treatment, they added. All were residents of Ghoghra Fala area.

Sadar police station officer Subodh Kumar said six persons were travelling on a bike and collided head-on with an SUV. An investigation has been launched into the incident, he added.

The collision was so severe that both the vehicles were damaged with the bike being completely crushed. All six bike riders were seriously injured and rushed to Dungarpur Hospital in private vehicles.

At Dungarpur Hospital, Sunil, his son and nephew, were declared brought dead while his elder son Jigar was referred to another hospital as his condition was stated to be critical. Presently, Kamla and Munna are undergoing treatment at Dungarpur Hospital.

Soon after the accident, a crowd gathered at the spot and started protesting against the incident. Angry locals also set the SUV on fire. On information, a team from the Sadar police station reached the spot.

According to police, it has been learnt that Sunil's wife Kamala and her sister Munna had gone with their children to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at their parental home in Pal Padar. After the celebrations, they were returning home on a bike when they met with an accident near Deval village.

