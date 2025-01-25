ETV Bharat / state

Three Dead, One Injured In SUV Accident At Culvert In MP's Jabalpur

The incident occurred near Kaladehi village when the SUV carrying a family from Pune in Maharashtra collided with the sidewall of the culvert.

Representational Image (AP)
By PTI

Published : Jan 25, 2025, 9:07 PM IST

Jabalpur: Three persons were killed and one injured when their SUV met with an accident at a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Kaladehi village under Bargi police station limits at 4:30 pm when the SUV carrying a family from Pune in Maharashtra collided with the sidewall of the culvert, said City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Sunil Nema.

"The family was going to Prayagraj from Pune. The four occupants of the SUV were rushed to hospital, where three were declared dead on arrival. The injured person is undergoing treatment. The deceased have been identified as Vinod Patel (50), his wife Shilpa Patel (47) and their kin Neeru Patel (48)," the CSP said.

