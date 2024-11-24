Suspicious Object Found Near Ajnala Police Station In Punjab; Bomb Disposal Squad Rushed To Spot

Amritsar: An explosive device was found near Ajnala police station in Amritsar on Sunday sending the security agencies into a tizzy.

As soon as the police received the information about the suspicious object in the vicinity of the Ajnala Police Station, a team of police along with a Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. In the meantime, the area was completely sealed by the police as a precautionary measure.

An official said that the bomb squad was present at the spot and no one is allowed to go near the police station. The bomb disposal squad was called to destroy the suspicious object even as security was beefed up in the area. The road leading to the police station has been sealed by the police. An official said that the matter is still being investigated whether the suspicious object is a bomb or is a part of someone's mischief.

The Ajnala Police station was in news in the year 2021 and 2022 also when suspicious objects were found in the vicinity the said police station. In August 2021, a truck parked outside a petrol pump in Ajnala was attacked with a bomb which had caused panic in the area.