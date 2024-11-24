ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious Object Found Near Ajnala Police Station In Punjab; Bomb Disposal Squad Rushed To Spot

The suspicious object was found lying on the roadside near the vicinity of the Ajnala Police station creating panic among the locals.

Police seal the road leading to Ajnala Police station in Amritsar, Punjab after suspicious object is spotted. A bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot
Police seal the road leading to Ajnala Police station in Amritsar, Punjab after suspicious object is spotted (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Amritsar: An explosive device was found near Ajnala police station in Amritsar on Sunday sending the security agencies into a tizzy.

As soon as the police received the information about the suspicious object in the vicinity of the Ajnala Police Station, a team of police along with a Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. In the meantime, the area was completely sealed by the police as a precautionary measure.

An official said that the bomb squad was present at the spot and no one is allowed to go near the police station. The bomb disposal squad was called to destroy the suspicious object even as security was beefed up in the area. The road leading to the police station has been sealed by the police. An official said that the matter is still being investigated whether the suspicious object is a bomb or is a part of someone's mischief.

The Ajnala Police station was in news in the year 2021 and 2022 also when suspicious objects were found in the vicinity the said police station. In August 2021, a truck parked outside a petrol pump in Ajnala was attacked with a bomb which had caused panic in the area.

Read more:

  1. Jaipur Airport Receives Another Hoax Bomb Threat, Second Such Mail in 3 Days
  2. Tiffin box IED found on national highway in Jammu, neturalised

Amritsar: An explosive device was found near Ajnala police station in Amritsar on Sunday sending the security agencies into a tizzy.

As soon as the police received the information about the suspicious object in the vicinity of the Ajnala Police Station, a team of police along with a Bomb Disposal Squad was rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. In the meantime, the area was completely sealed by the police as a precautionary measure.

An official said that the bomb squad was present at the spot and no one is allowed to go near the police station. The bomb disposal squad was called to destroy the suspicious object even as security was beefed up in the area. The road leading to the police station has been sealed by the police. An official said that the matter is still being investigated whether the suspicious object is a bomb or is a part of someone's mischief.

The Ajnala Police station was in news in the year 2021 and 2022 also when suspicious objects were found in the vicinity the said police station. In August 2021, a truck parked outside a petrol pump in Ajnala was attacked with a bomb which had caused panic in the area.

Read more:

  1. Jaipur Airport Receives Another Hoax Bomb Threat, Second Such Mail in 3 Days
  2. Tiffin box IED found on national highway in Jammu, neturalised

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AJNALA POLICE STATIONBOMB LIKE OBJECTEXPLOSIVE AJNALA POLICE STATIONBOMB DISPOSAL SQUAD AJNALA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.