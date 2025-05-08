ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious Drone Explodes Along India Pakistan Border In Gujarat's Kutch, Debris Handed Over To IAF

The incident took place near the Khavda India Bridge border area at around 6 in the morning causing panic among the locals.

Debris of suspicious drone which exploded in Kutch, Gujarat
Debris of suspicious drone which exploded in Kutch, Gujarat (ETV Bharat)
Published : May 8, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST

Kutch: Amid the escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan, a suspicious drone exploded along the border area in Gujarat's Kutch on Thursday morning creating panic among the locals.

According to local sources, the explosion took place near the Khavda India Bridge border area at around 6 AM in the morning. The suspicious drone exploded after hitting a high-tension power line in the area, locals said. However, it has not been confirmed yet whether this drone came from across the border or not.

West Kutch Police SP Vikas Sunda said that soon after receiving the information about the suspicious object near the border area of Khavda, a team of police immediately reached the spot and recovered the debris, which has been handed over to the Air Force for further examination.

Videos of the suspicious drone hovering in the skies before the explosion have also gone viral on social media.

The explosion of the suspicious drone comes close on the heels of Operation Sindoor under which India launched strikes inside Pakistan and PoK on Wednesday, May 7.

In response to the strikes, Pakistan attempted to engage a number of military targets in Northern and Western India including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj, using drones and missiles, the Defence Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“These were neutralised by the Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems. The debris of these attacks is now being recovered from a number of locations that prove the Pakistani attacks,” the ministry said.

