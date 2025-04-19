ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious Death Of Remand Prisoner Sparks Tension In Sangareddy

Sangareddy: The death of a remand prisoner under suspicious circumstances at Kandi Central Jail in Sangareddy district of has led to serious allegations being levelled by his family and public unrest.

According to Jail Superintendent Santosh Kumar Rai, the deceased, 39-year-old Ijmala Venkat, a resident of Jagannadha Rao Colony in Narsapur, Medak district, was lodged in Kandi jail on April 3 in connection with a ganja case.

On Thursday night, Venkat reportedly fainted inside the jail and was given first aid by the prison doctors. He fell ill again later that night and was rushed to the Sangareddy District General Hospital at around 5:30 am on Friday, where doctors declared him brought dead.

While the jail authorities have cited heart attack as the probable cause of death, Venkat's first wife has raised serious suspicions. She said she met him on Thursday and he appeared to be in good health. She suspects foul play and alleges that he may have been murdered inside the jail. Venkat is survived by two wives and five children.