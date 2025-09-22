Suspicious Ball Detected In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar; Defused Through Controlled Explosion
The suspicious white ball was spotted along the banks of world famous Dal Lake and was later defused through controlled explosion.
Published : September 22, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
Srinagar: A controlled explosion was carried out after authorities detected a suspicious ball alongside Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday.
In the morning, when the boulevard experiences heavy traffic, authorities sealed the road after detecting a suspicious ‘white ball’.
A video from the spot showed authorities neutralizing the suspicious object by carrying out the controlled explosion. The boulevard alongside the lake is the prominent site and would be buzzing with tourists until the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local were killed by terrorists. Since then, the lake which is the abode of houseboats meant for tourist stay, has fallen silent due to slump in tourist arrival.
Early, the remains of an apparently exploded shell were recovered during the cleaning of the lake last week. The object is believed to be from Operation Sindoor when India and Pakistan attacked each other with missiles and drones.
The Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA), which looks after the cleanliness of the Dal Lake found the remains of the shell on the morning of September 21. The remains were taken to the nearest police station for further examination and necessary action.
It can be recalled that on the morning of May 10, a missile-like object landed deep inside Dal Lake, three days after Indian armed forces launched precision strikes inside Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pahalgam attack.
Read More: