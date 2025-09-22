ETV Bharat / state

Suspicious Ball Detected In Jammu Kashmir's Srinagar; Defused Through Controlled Explosion

Srinagar: A controlled explosion was carried out after authorities detected a suspicious ball alongside Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday.

In the morning, when the boulevard experiences heavy traffic, authorities sealed the road after detecting a suspicious ‘white ball’.

A video from the spot showed authorities neutralizing the suspicious object by carrying out the controlled explosion. The boulevard alongside the lake is the prominent site and would be buzzing with tourists until the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 25 tourists and a local were killed by terrorists. Since then, the lake which is the abode of houseboats meant for tourist stay, has fallen silent due to slump in tourist arrival.