'Suspicion Isn't Proof': Jammu Kashmir High Court Acquits Three Murder Convicts After Three Decades

Srinagar: Three decades after a shopkeeper Narsingh Dev was gunned down in Ramban's Batote town, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has set aside the convictions of three men sentenced to life imprisonment for his killing.

In its nine-page judgment, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Sanjay Parihar allowed the appeal of Mohd Akhter, Shafiq Ahmed and Mohd Sadiq, who had been convicted in 2004 by the Additional Sessions Judge in Jammu.

"The aforesaid conviction appeal is the outcome of FIR No. 59/1995 dated July 2, 1995 registered at Police Station, Batote, in which the appellants herein along with three others (Tanvir Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohd Muzaffar alias Hafeez) had been accused of murdering one-Narsingh Dev," the bench recorded.

The three appellants were arrested soon after the 1995 incident, while the other three accused absconded. The trial court, in its judgment dated June 8, 2004, ruled that the appellants had not fired the fatal shots but had still played a role.

"The trial Court in the judgment impugned dated June 8, 2004, found that, the appellants did not directly kill the deceased, but they facilitated the co-accused in committing the murder of the deceased in a way by keeping vigil and covering the deceased’s car so as to plug his escape route, if at all, he could manage,” the Court summarized.

That court convicted the men under Sections 302 (murder), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), sentencing them to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

Years later, the absconding accused—Tanveer Ahmed, Mushtaq Ahmed and Mohd Muzaffar—stood trial. They were acquitted in 2017, a decision upheld by a coordinate bench of the High Court in September 2024.

This development raised a crucial legal question: if the alleged principal assailants were acquitted, could the others still be convicted of murder as part of an “unlawful assembly”?

The bench observed, "We regret to observe here that the present appeal ought to have been heard and disposed of together with the Acquittal Appeal of the co-accused, but unfortunately the same has not happened. Having said so, the main assailants have been held not guilty, whereas the alleged facilitators stood convicted."

At the center of the case was Section 149 of the RPC. The bench explained, "Section 149 IPC constitutes a substantive offence although the punishment is under, Section 302 RPC to which it is tagged being committed by the principal offender in the unlawful assembly, known or unknown and every person, who is engaged in pursuing the same object, although he had no intention to commit the offence, shall be guilty of the offence, which was committed in pursuance to a common object."

The judges turned to Supreme Court precedents, including Mala Singh vs State of Haryana (2019). "Once eight accused were acquitted by the High Court under Sections 302/149 IPC by giving them the benefit of doubt and their acquittal attained finality, the charge under Section 149 IPC collapsed against the convicted appellants as well, because there could be no unlawful assembly consisting of less than five accused," the ruling quoted.

"In the instant case as well, the main assailants, who were armed with deadly weapons, stood acquitted by the trial Court, which acquittal had been confirmed by the Co-ordinate Bench, meaning thereby, the prosecution had failed in connecting the appellants with the incident dated July 2, 1995," the High Court said.

The State argued that the conviction could be sustained under Section 120-B RPC on the basis of conspiracy. Rejecting the argument, the bench said: "We find that such an argument is totally misconceived one, because the appellants stood charged under Sections 302, 149 RPC and there was not even a whisper in the charge-sheet of there being a criminal conspiracy between the appellants and the acquitted accused to commit the murder in furtherance thereof."

It further noted, "Even otherwise also offence of criminal conspiracy would not survive against the appellant’s because the evidence brought in against the co-conspirators stood trashed by trial court while acquitting them, which finding has been confirmed by this court."

Citing Baikuntha Nath Chaudhury vs State of Orissa (1973, the judges invoked a principle that proved decisive: "There is a strong suspicion about the guilt of the appellant. But suspicion cannot take the place of proof of guilt on the materials on record, the conviction of the appellant under Section 302 cannot be sustained."

Applying that reasoning, the bench said, "on scanning the judgment of the trial Court, we have found that the act of the appellants herein was only restricted to the fact that they were present at the scene of the crime with the main assailants. However, there does not reveal the appellants having actively participated in the commission of crime."

The High Court concluded, "We, therefore, in the attending circumstances find no reasons to sustain the conviction of appellants, which is thus set-aside. Their conviction appeal is allowed and criminal reference for confirmation of sentences shall stand declined. Appellants shall stand discharged of their bail bonds. Appeal alongwith connected applications is disposed-off."