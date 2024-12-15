ETV Bharat / state

Suspended VCK Deputy General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna Quits Party

Aadhav Arjuna resigned from VCK, expressing gratitude to Thirumavalavan. He joined to empower marginalized groups and worked as Deputy General Secretary for two years.

Arjuna acknowledged the impact of caste structures on society and credited the VCK for its principled stance against these issues
VCK party Former Deputy General Secretary Aadhav Arjuna (ETV Bharat)
Chennai: Aadhav Arjuna has officially resigned from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Party. In a statement released on his X page, he expressed his respect and gratitude toward VCK leader Thirumavalavan and the party, with whom he had worked as Deputy General Secretary for the past two years. Arjuna stated that he joined the party with the intention of empowering marginalised sections, particularly those affected by caste domination, and worked with dedication in his role.

Arjuna acknowledged the impact of caste structures on society and credited the VCK for its principled stance against these issues. He affirmed that he had no disagreements with the party's policies, but expressed that certain opinions he had voiced on public issues had sparked debates. Concerned that these discussions were causing rifts within the party, especially after his six-month suspension, Arjuna decided to leave the VCK to avoid further public conflicts.

He emphasised his commitment to continue fighting against casteism, social injustice and corruption, in alignment with the values of democracy, equality and justice. Arjuna thanked Thirumavalavan and his comrades for their support, stating that his decision to leave the party was made with a heavy heart.

The resignation follows a recent controversy where Arjuna, during the book launch of "Ellorukumaana Thalaivar Ambedkar" on December 6, criticised the ruling DMK, of which the VCK is a part of the alliance. His remarks led to his suspension from the party.

