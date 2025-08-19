Suspended IAS Officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey Gets Bail In Liquor Scam Case

Ranchi: Suspended IAS officer Vinay Kumar Chaubey was granted bail on Tuesday by a court in Ranchi in a liquor scam case after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) failed to file the charge sheet within the stipulated time. However, Choubey will not be released from jail immediately as he is also an accused in a land-related case in Hazaribagh.

"The court was told that 92 days have passed in this case on Tuesday, but the ACB has not filed the charge sheet. The Supreme Court has directed in many cases that if the charge sheet is not filed within the stipulated time, then the applicant becomes entitled to default bail," Choubey's lawyer Devesh Ajmani told PTI.

Chobey is currently undergoing treatment at RIMS. The ACB court granted him default bail under Section 187(2) of the BNSS. The court has directed him to submit two personal bonds of Rs 25,000 each for bail, not to leave the state without its permission and not to change his mobile number, Ajmani said.

Choubey, in his petition, had challenged his arrest by the anti-corruption bureau (ACB). The plea claimed that the FIR lodged against him was not maintainable and should be dismissed. The ACB had arrested Choubey on May 20. He was suspended by the state government in view of the allegations against him. Choubey is alleged to have been involved in the scam with regard to the sale of liquor amounting to Rs 38 crore.

