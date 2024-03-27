Suspecting Wife's Infidelity, Rajasthan Man Poisons Grandmother, Two Sons to Death: Police

Churu: In a sensational revelation into the mysterious deaths of an elderly woman and two children in Rajasthan's Churu within a month earlier this year, police said that the accused man, who suspected infidelity by his wife, murdered his grandmother and the two sons by poisoning them. Police said that the accused's wife and grandfather were also on his radar

Superintendent of Police Churu, Jai Yadav divulged the shocking details at a press conference on Tuesday.

The case pertains to the mysterious deaths of 82-year-old Kisturi Devi on Jan 31 this year and two little children-- four-year-old Garvit and eight-year-old Anurag on Feb 13 and 28 respectively.

According to the SP, after the mysterious death of the woman and the two children within a month, subsequent investigation revealed that the mastermind of the triple murder case turned out to be none other than Bhup Singh, who till now was getting the sympathy of the villagers as a victim.

SP Churu Jai Yadav said that the accused suspected infidelity by his wife and that he did not father the two children. Yadav said that Sinth hatched a conspiracy and first killed his 82-year-old grandmother Kisturi Devi, by giving her poison. Later, Singh also killed his 8-year-old son Anurag and four-year-old Garvit by poisoning them too, police said.

The SP said that to hide the incident and to gain sympathy from the villagers, the accused himself started setting fire to his house with sodium. Police said that Singh tried to garner sympathy from the villagers by telling them that he was interested in Tantra Vidya.

However, after interrogation, the accused confessed to the triple murder after which the police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

An official said that a trainee IPS Prashant Kiran played an important role in exposing the conspiracy of the triple murder case.

