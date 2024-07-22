ETV Bharat / state

Suspecting Affair, Hyderabad Man Kills Wife, Infant; Then Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad: A man allegedly killed his wife and one-year-old daughter on suspicion of her having an illicit relation and later died by suicide in Hyderabad, police said.

The incident took place in Boinpally police station area on Sunday. Kolnure Ganesh Sangram (35), a native of Martoli taluk in Deglure of Maharashtra, worked as an autorickshaw driver in Hyderabad. For the last three years, he had been living with his wife, Swapna (30) in Newboinpally Peddathokatta in Hyderabad. The couple had three daughters, two were aged below six and one was around an year old.

While Ganesh Sangram transported vegetables with his autorickshaw, Swapna was a home-maker. According to police, Ganesh suspected Swapna of having an extramarital affair with another man. The couple used engage in frequent quarrels over this issue.

On Sunday morning, Ganesh allegedly strangled his wife, who was sleeping on the floor, and their infant daughter, Nakshatra, who was sleeping in the cradle, with a rope. After which, he dialed '100' and informed police that he had killed his wife as she was having an illicit affair and their daughter. He also told that he would now end his life.

Later, he jumped in front of a train in Suchitra area between Ammuguda and Sanatnagar railway stations. When a police team arrived at the house, Swapna and Nakshatra were found dead. Among the two other daughters, Tanushree had just woken up and Triveni was still asleep, Boinpally SI Sivashankar said. The bodies were handed over to the deceased's brother Sanjay after post-mortem, he added.