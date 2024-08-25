ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Pakistani National Arrested Near Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan's Barmer

Barmer (Rajasthan): A man was arrested on suspicion of being a Pakistani citizen in Rajasthan's Barmer from an area near the Indo-Pak border, police officials said on Sunday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Rajasthan police are currently interrogating the individual, whose identity has been withheld. According to Chouhatan Circle Officer Kritika Yadav, the suspect crossed the Navatla border outpost in the Bakhasar police station area early Sunday morning. When spotted entering Indian territory, the soldiers at the border ordered him to stop, but he moved ahead.

Local villagers, along with police, helped apprehend the suspect. Following his arrest, police informed their higher officials and also informed senior officials of the BSF. Security agencies are now investigating the suspect’s identity and motives.